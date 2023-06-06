Submit a Tip
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake hit in the Midlands of South Carolina on Monday night.

The 1.7-magnitude quake was reported around 8:15 p.m. near Elgin, which is about 20 miles northeast of Columbia.

The earthquake comes after a string of earthquakes in western North Carolina over the last week.

