Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Cobb County K-9 officer dies of heat stroke, AC in cruiser malfunctioned, police say

K9 Chase
K9 Chase(Cobb County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Police Department said Tuesday that a K-9 officer died of a heat stroke while in a patrol car during training.

Just after 2 p.m. Monday, officers were holding an active shooter training at Allatoona High School when K-9 Chase died. His handler, Cobb County police officer Neill, attempted life-saving measures before the dog was taken to a nearby emergency veterinarian.

“But the efforts were not enough to save him, and he succumbed to his heat-related injuries,” police said in a statement.

They said officers had been at the training since 11 a.m. and were checking on the K-9 officers regularly before the air conditioning malfunctioned.

“At some point after the previous check, the air conditioning system malfunctioned in Officer Neill’s patrol vehicle,” police said.

Preliminary information indicates that “other safety systems did not properly activate and the temperature quickly rose in the vehicle.”

“This is a horrible incident and our investigators are continuing to gather information regarding the vehicle system failures that led to this tragedy,” police said, adding that K-9 Chase would be getting a necropsy on Tuesday.

Just last week, a Clayton County K-9 officer died after he “suffered a medical emergency while inside the patrol vehicle at the Atlanta Airport.” They did not say his exact cause of death.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Death investigation
Horry County death investigation: Body found behind grocery store
Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
Lumberton police warn of thieves targeting certain cars due to design flaw
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Conway starts wastewater flooding projects after two year delay
Horry County death investigation: Body found behind grocery store
Police: Victim stabbed after stopping car burglary; suspect wanted
Bennettsville police searching for suspect in armed robbery, business owner offers reward
Bennettsville police searching for suspect in armed robbery, business owner offers reward