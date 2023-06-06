Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Carolina’s Conway Regional tournament is a home run for business

By Eric Richards
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The rollercoaster weekend for the Chants in the Conway Regional has come to a full stop after falling to Duke 12-3.

“We’ve been good in the past, we had a little slump and now we’re back,” said Avery Shagan, CCU senior.

Shagan is one of many who headed to Monday’s winner takes all game.

“So excited to see Coastal play again after the victory against Duke last night first game as an Alumni,” said Alexis.

Some fans stopped by Tongy’s in Conway for some pregaming.

“We’re super excited for the game tonight, I’m looking for a win, it’s been a while,” said Anna Lubic.

Just a few miles away, Gino’s was busy filling “to-go” orders as business picked up in the afternoon.

“We do see a lot of people, especially on our lunch rush with the special we have. We’re very excited here so glad that they won Sunday,” said Patti Carey of Gino’s.

Owner Brian Wunderlich welcomes everyone, especially during tournament time.

“All of the families and friends of CCU let’s do it!! Bring it on,” he said.

An exact number of the increased business due to the tournament was not available as of our deadline.

In the meantime, students and alumni alike said the same thing, “Chants Up” for next year.

