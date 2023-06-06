Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Cheez-It rest stop opens for a limited time

The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel...
The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel with snack fuel – boasting the world’s first and only Cheez-it pump that pumps a stream of snacks into your car window.(Kellogg Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Cheez-It is kicking off the summer season with a destination designed for superfans and road-trippers alike.

The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel with snack fuel – boasting the world’s first and only Cheez-it pump that pumps a stream of snacks into your car window.

“Why? Because what’s a road trip without Cheez-It crackers to snack on? Not only is it an absurdly delicious invention, but also completely free for visitors,” the company wrote in a press release.

The rest stop includes a gift shop complete with cheezy mementos, collectibles, exclusive merch and a variety of Cheez-It flavors from the most beloved to the hard-to-find.

“We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It,” brand senior director Erin Storm said.

The Cheez-It Stop is only open the week of June 5, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. It’s located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, about 120 miles from Los Angeles or 170 miles from San Diego.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Death investigation
Horry County death investigation: Body found behind grocery store
Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
Lumberton police warn of thieves targeting certain cars due to design flaw
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Conway starts wastewater flooding projects after two year delay
Horry County death investigation: Body found behind grocery store
Police: Victim stabbed after stopping car burglary; suspect wanted
Defense secretary makes comments on D-Day anniversary
Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to kick...
US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews