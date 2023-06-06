Check out the Myrtle Beach Travel Murder Mystery Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 6-member cast is totally audience interactive.

As guests arrive, they meet the cast of characters.

As the evening progresses the plot “a Murder” happens right in front of them.

Your guests will sort through the clues, twists and turns as they interact with the members of the cast, get drawn into their conversations and maybe even, unwittingly become accomplices.

Finally, they will interrogate the suspects as they assist the detective in solving the crime.

For booking information and show details please contact Anthony Kateridge office M-F 9am-7pm or you can email him at the address below.

631-553-4916

Anthony.Kateridge@yahoo.com

