Bennettsville police searching for suspect in armed robbery, business owner offers reward

BENNETTSVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) - Bennettsville police are searching for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

BPD said the Sav-way store was robbed on Sunday around 2 a.m. According to the report, the armed man walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk while pointing a handgun at them.

He stole $1,200 in cash and several cartons of cigarettes, the report states.

According to the report, the suspect was around 6′0 tall and weighed over 200 lbs. He left the store in an unknown direction.

The business owner is offering a $2,500.00 reward leading to the arrest of the subject.

If you know any information related to the robbery please call 843-479-3620 or 843-479-9999.

