Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bennettsville police searching for suspect in armed robbery, business owner offers reward

Bennettsville police searching for suspect in armed robbery, business owner offers reward
Bennettsville police searching for suspect in armed robbery, business owner offers reward(Bennettsville Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNETTSVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) - Bennettsville police are searching for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

BPD said the Sav-way store was robbed on Sunday around 2 a.m. According to the report, the armed man walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk while pointing a handgun at them.

He stole $1,200 in cash and several cartons of cigarettes, the report states.

According to the report, the suspect was around 6′0 tall and weighed over 200 lbs. He left the store in an unknown direction.

The business owner is offering a $2,500.00 reward leading to the arrest of the subject.

If you know any information related to the robbery please call 843-479-3620 or 843-479-9999.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Death investigation
Horry County death investigation: Body found behind grocery store
Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
Lumberton police warn of thieves targeting certain cars due to design flaw
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Conway starts wastewater flooding projects after two year delay
Horry County death investigation: Body found behind grocery store
Police: Victim stabbed after stopping car burglary; suspect wanted
K9 Chase
Cobb County K-9 officer dies of heat stroke, AC in cruiser malfunctioned, police say