Avelo Airlines offers limited time $19 one-way ticket from MYR to Philadelphia area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s a new option for travelers who are looking to head up north on a budget.

Avelo Airlines kicked off the summer with a $19 one-way fare between Myrtle Beach and the Philadelphia area.

The new nonstop service will take travelers between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington Airport in Delaware.

MORE INFORMATION | Avelo Airlines

“Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia – offering a refreshingly smooth, simple and relaxing hometown airport experience compared to PHL,” Avelo Airlines said.

The three-day sale is available for travel between June 22 and July 31 and must be booked by June 8.

The non-stop service will operate three times a week on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.