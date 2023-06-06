Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms

The coroner said the teen was taken to Waccamaw Community Hospital where he later died.
By WMBF News Staff and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A day at a state park in Murrells Inlet turned tragic, according to the coroner’s office.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway confirmed a 16-year-old boy drowned on Tuesday while at Huntington Beach State Park.

Ridgeway said the teen was taken to Waccamaw Community Hospital where he later died.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Midway Fire Rescue was called to the scene. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also confirmed to WMBF News that officers were called to the scene, but the recovery had been made by the time officers arrived.

The coroner said the name of the 16-year-old will be released once the family has been notified.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Death investigation
Coroner: Body found behind Loris area grocery store.
Lumberton police warn of thieves targeting certain cars due to design flaw
Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
The crash happened on I-10 near 339th Avenue.
72-year-old Florence man dies after crash in Walmart parking lot, coroner says

Latest News

Police: Victim stabbed after stopping car burglary; suspect wanted
Conway starts wastewater flooding projects after two year delay
Horry County death investigation: Body found behind grocery store
Myrtle Beach officials taking steps towards a 'smart city'
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference at the State House in Columbia on June 6, 2023.
‘Now’s the time to do it’: McMaster renews call for bond reform