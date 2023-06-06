16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A day at a state park in Murrells Inlet turned tragic, according to the coroner’s office.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway confirmed a 16-year-old boy drowned on Tuesday while at Huntington Beach State Park.

Ridgeway said the teen was taken to Waccamaw Community Hospital where he later died.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Midway Fire Rescue was called to the scene. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also confirmed to WMBF News that officers were called to the scene, but the recovery had been made by the time officers arrived.

The coroner said the name of the 16-year-old will be released once the family has been notified.

