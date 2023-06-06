Submit a Tip
1 person flown to hospital following crash in Nichols area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Pee Dee Highway and Lake Swamp Road.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Pee Dee Highway and Lake Swamp Road.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A person has been flown to the hospital following a serious crash in the Nichols area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Pee Dee Highway and Lake Swamp Road.

HCFR said the crash involved one car that had overturned.

The condition of the person who was flown to the hospital has not been released.

Crews have blocked lanes of traffic while they investigate and clear the wreck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

