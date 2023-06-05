Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman in custody after refusing tuberculosis treatment for more than a year, police say

The woman was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the...
The woman was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the Pierce County Jail.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (CNN) – After evading treatment for more than a year, a Washington state woman with tuberculosis is now in police custody.

She was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the Pierce County Jail.

The room is set up for isolation and treatment because of the risk her tuberculosis could pose to others.

A judge first ordered her to be detained in January of last year and issued a civil arrest warrant in March. Then in April, the judge found her to be in contempt of court after she refused treatment.

There’s no timeline for her release.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the woman will not face charges because it is a civil case.

“There’s no sentencing. It’s not a criminal case. The prosecutor’s office is not involved,” Moss said. “So, this is going to be dependent upon her care, the court’s decisions, and the health department.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Alexis Prue road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest
Fundraiser held to support Myrtle Beach mom’s road to recovery
HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire
HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
‘Perfect place at the perfect time’: Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Surfside Beach

Latest News

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel honors fallen tow operators
Nicasio Rosas
Horry County police capture man wanted on drug charges, criminal sexual conduct with a minor
The pair scatter throughout Larson’s restaurant with their faces covered with bandana scarves.
Burglary suspects caught on camera breaking in through wall to enter restaurant
The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the...
Ferrari clocked going 178 mph on state highway, authorities say
Horry County police capture man wanted on drug charges, criminal sexual conduct with a minor