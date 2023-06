MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Celebrate the 80s while running or walking in the Awesome 80s 5K Run/Walk on June 6, 2023, at Tidal Creek Brewhouse. There will be raffle prizes, a costume contest, live music, and bling!

5K race begins at 6:30 pm

=Strollers, runners, and walkers are all welcome

Leashed dogs welcome

Register here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.