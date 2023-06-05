River Island Adventures newest experience is Polynesian Fire Handlers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come experience this amazing outdoor dinner & show in a beautiful setting along the river bank.

This 2 hour show will feature authentic music and performances from the Pacific Islands such as the hula, poi balls, fireknife dance and more.

Dinner will include: kalua pork, shrimp with mango relish, cilantro lime rice, roasted vegetables, hawaiian slaw, grilled pineapple, hawaiian rolls and pineapple poke cake.

Seating starts at 6:00 pm with music starting at 6:30 pm

Cost: $54.99/adult $24.99/youth

Buy your tickets here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.