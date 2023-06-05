Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel honors fallen tow operators

The Myrtle Beach Sky Wheel lit up yellow on Sunday in honor of fallen tow operators like Austin Gayne and to remind drivers to slow down and move over.
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Sky Wheel lit up yellow on Sunday in honor of fallen tow operators like Austin Gayne and to remind drivers to slow down and move over.

Austin Gayne was born into the family business and had a love for towing.

On February 1, 2021, that love was cut short as he was loading a heavy wrecker with a dump truck in Orlando, Fla.

“A driver failed to slow down and move over and struck him,” said Brooke Lawrence, his mother. “My son spent 26 days in the ICU, and then we had to remove him off life support,” she said.

His family wishes more people would take the time to follow the law.

“Austin was always a good person, he had a smile on his face. Even if he was having a bad day, you didn’t know it,” said Alexis Gayne, Austin Gayne’s sister.

After Austin Gayne’s passing, his family wanted to find ways to make a difference for him and other tow operators whether it was billboards across cities, postcards left on cars, or lighting up statues.

“For if it helps one person go home at the end of their shift, it was worth it,” said Lawrence. “Every 4 1/2 days somebody doesn’t go home, they leave a family behind and those drivers that are texting or talking on the phone, they just don’t know the consequences,” she added.

With all 50 states requiring drivers to slow down and move over for first responders and flashing lights for tow operators, a mother still grieving said it’s not only imperative that drivers don’t drive distracted, but she’s hopeful to continue commemorating his memory.

“That my son makes a difference, that his children remember him, they were one and two years old, I put billboards up with this picture, his picture is on the postcards, I want everybody to remember him,” said Lawrence.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Alexis Prue road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest
Fundraiser held to support Myrtle Beach mom’s road to recovery
HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire
HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
‘Perfect place at the perfect time’: Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Surfside Beach

Latest News

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel honors fallen tow operators
South Carolina’s attorney general is urging state lawmakers to pass bond reform.
SC Attorney General makes case for bond reform in letter to General Assembly
Fire at abandoned Green Sea house under investigation
Fire at abandoned Green Sea house under investigation
South Carolina drivers continued to see increasing gas prices over the past week.
SC gas prices continue climb while national average falls