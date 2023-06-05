Man faces over 60 charges in connection to Horry County dog fighting investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department arrested a man in connection to an ongoing animal investigation.

Officers took 41-year-old Jemar Chestnut into custody on Monday. He faces 29 counts of ill-treatment of animals and 36 counts of harboring animals for fighting.

Arrest warrants show that 36 American pitbull/terrier dogs were found on the property, along with evidence of dog fighting.

“The pattern of the scars and wounds found on the face, head, neck and legs are consistent with continuous face to face dog fighting,” warrants state.

Police were first called to Highway 57 South near Wampee to conduct a non-animal-related search warrant. When they arrived, they found a large number of dogs which sparked the animal investigation, that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to close for the day.

HCPD took 36 dogs from the area, and those dogs are now in the care of the Horry County Animal Care Center.

The dogs are not available for adoption, foster or visitation because the HCPD investigation is still active and ongoing.

Meanwhile, the HCACC said it is now at capacity because it has had to take in 36 additional dogs on top of the existing shelter population.

“We are unable to accept strays or owner surrenders until more adoptables have found homes or rescue. We will not euthanize for space,” the HCACC posted.

The HCACC is looking for people who can adopt, foster or make donations to the shelter.

