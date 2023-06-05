Submit a Tip
Lumberton police warn of thieves targeting certain cars due to design flaw

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are sending out a warning to certain car owners who may be more vulnerable to having their cars stolen.

Police said people who drive a 2015 to 2021 Hyundai or a 2011 to 2021 Kia may be targeted by car thieves.

Authorities said it’s due to a design flaw in those cars that allows thieves to steal the car with just a USB cable and a screwdriver. A TikTok social media challenge brought the design flaw to light.

MORE INFORMATION | Software Upgrades to Prevent Theft

Both Hyundai and Kia have software upgrades that are available to those who own the vehicles to prevent the cars from being stolen. The software upgrade is free.

The Lumberton Police Department suggests a few ways to prevent your car from being stolen:

  • Park in a secured garage whenever possible
  • Apply a physical steering wheel lock bar
  • Apply a physical wheel boot
  • Block in the targeted vehicle with a non-susceptible make vehicle

