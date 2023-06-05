Submit a Tip
Loved ones walk to fight drunk driving after bride killed in wedding night crash

By Emily Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family gathered Sunday morning to walk across the Cooper River bridge in of honor Samantha Miller’s life who was killed on her wedding night.

Miller, 34, died on Folly Beach on April 28 when a car rear-ended her wedding party’s golf cart. Her husband, Aric Hutchinson, and two others were onboard the cart.

Hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the walk was held with hopes that the tragedy can promote change in state laws and stop people from getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

“It just sheds a light to the devastation that a simple choice can make to a family, community, a life, a bride,” Co-Chair Lowcountry Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Alana Long, says.

Another 5K was also hosted in Charlotte Sunday by Miller’s coworkers and family, but the Charleston event was held in connection to support those in the city impacted by her life.

“I just feel grateful to be part of this to show my love to my new town and my friends back at home,” Tory Poole, Miller’s family friend, says. “I’m a mother and I feel for her mother who is going through this situation right now.”

The driver of the vehicle that struck the golf cart was arrested and identified by police as Jamie Komoroski. The vehicle she was driving was traveling at a speed of 65 mph when it struck the golf cart, police say.

“It’s really preventable. This doesn’t have to happen; it’s a decision made by whoever gets behind the wheel,” Long says.

Additional friends of Miller’s say by continuing to shed a light on drunk driving awareness, her life and legacy will shine on.

