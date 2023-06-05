Horry County police capture man wanted on drug charges, criminal sexual conduct with a minor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man wanted on drug charges and criminal sexual conduct with a minor is in jail.

In July 2020, Horry County police were called to a home on Highway 544 around 2:30 a.m. for an alleged sexual assault.

While officers spoke to the victim in one of the bedrooms, the suspect and alleged attacker sat on the couch in the living room.

The victim told officers she was asleep in her bed in the same bedroom as her suspected attacker when she woke up and felt him “bear hugging” her.

The report states the suspect was in her bed and had pulled her shorts to the side and was assaulting her.

According to the report, she then went to another woman’s room and told her what happened.

As the officer was leaving the room and walking towards the living room the suspect got off the couch and ran away.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Nicasio Rosas.

On the evening of May 9, officers spotted Rosas riding a bicycle at Fetlock Rd and Highway 544 and attempted to make contact.

Rosas bailed from his bike and ran behind a building on Highway 544 and threw his backpack before entering the woods area, the report states.

According to the report, officers found Rosas’ backpack and a K9 unit was called.

With the backpack, the K9 unit was able to track the suspect; however, after a brief track through the woods, they were unable to locate Rosas.

In the backpack, officers found multiple torch-style lighters, a glass pipe and a clear crystal-like substance in a blue plastic bag believed to be methamphetamine.

Jail records show Rosas was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday. We have reached out to Horry County police to find out where he was arrested. We’re waiting to hear back.

Rosas is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, distribution of meth and resisting arrest. No bail has been set and he remains in the J. Rueben Long Detention Center.

