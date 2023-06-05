Get ready for Hooked on Habitat Inshore SLAM Presented by Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

Saturday, June 10, 2023

7:00 AM 4:00 PM

Carroll A. Campbell Marine Complex101 River Walk DriveGeorgetown, SC, 29440United States (map)

Mark your calendars for 6/10/23 as Habitat for Humanity for Georgetown County presents our inaugural Fishing Tournament, Hooked on Habitat.

Anglers will take the water in Winyah Bay in search of the largest Redfish, Flounder, and Trout and to take home a piece of the $10,000 in cash prizes GUARANTEED for this event!

Learn more and register here!

