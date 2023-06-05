FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns today, storms arrive midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cloudy Sunday, sunshine returns as we begin the new work week.

TODAY

It’s hard to find anything to complain about with this forecast. We’re starting off cool & comfortable for June with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this morning. As we go through the day, temperatures will climb into the mid 70s on the beach. Meanwhile, inland locations reach the lower 80s today!

Comfortable and sunny today (WMBF)

If you plan to head out to CCU tonight for the big Game 7, the forecast looks great! Partly cloudy skies and a comfortable night for the Chanticleers! Chants up!

For those headed to Conway, here's the First Alert to the Game 7 forecast. (WMBF)

MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

Temperatures climb into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday for the Grand Strand as the storm chances return. The further inland you are, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s.

Each storm chance will arrive in the afternoon, leading to a 30% chance for a few pop up showers and storms Tuesday-Thursday. While it won’t be a washout, we will need to keep an eye out for a strong storm or two. We will be warm enough to where a storm or two could be on the strong side.

Not a bad forecast tomorrow with just a few storms. A strong storm can't be ruled out (WMBF)

A cold front will move through the area Thursday afternoon, bringing our final round of rain but also cooler weather for the end of the week. Highs will fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s for both Thursday and Friday.

THIS WEEKEND

We’re giving you the earliest First Alert to the weekend and it looks beautiful for now. We’re dry with temperatures in the low-mid 80s. For those planning to attend CCMF, it’s going to be a great forecast!

Here's your First Alert to the CCMF Forecast. (WMBF)

