Fire at abandoned Green Sea house under investigation

Fire at abandoned Green Sea house under investigation
Fire at abandoned Green Sea house under investigation(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a fire at an abandoned house in Green Sea.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the 3000 block of Green Sea Road just before 1 a.m. for a “residential structure fire.”

The residence was confirmed to be abandoned and there are no reported injuries.

Loris Fire Department and Tabor City Fire Department assisted.

