Fire at abandoned Green Sea house under investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a fire at an abandoned house in Green Sea.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the 3000 block of Green Sea Road just before 1 a.m. for a “residential structure fire.”

The residence was confirmed to be abandoned and there are no reported injuries.

Loris Fire Department and Tabor City Fire Department assisted.

