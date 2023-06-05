Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner identifies 35-year-old victim in deadly Florence County crash

(Credit: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a crash in Lake City over the weekend.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning on U.S. 52 near W O Shay Road in Florence County.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed the victim of the crash was 35-year-old Priscilla Gran McKnight.

Pye said McKnight was heading south on the highway when she ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment.

The McKnight was taken to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Alexis Prue road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest
Fundraiser held to support Myrtle Beach mom’s road to recovery
HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire
HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
‘Perfect place at the perfect time’: Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Surfside Beach

Latest News

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel honors fallen tow operators
The crash happened on I-10 near 339th Avenue.
72-year-old Florence man dies after crash in Walmart parking lot, coroner says
Warmer with a stray shower or storm possible.
FIRST ALERT: Warmer with a few showers and storms through mid week
CCU, Duke to go head-to-head in ‘winner-take-all’ rematch in Conway Regional