Coroner identifies 35-year-old victim in deadly Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a crash in Lake City over the weekend.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning on U.S. 52 near W O Shay Road in Florence County.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed the victim of the crash was 35-year-old Priscilla Gran McKnight.

Pye said McKnight was heading south on the highway when she ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment.

The McKnight was taken to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

