Coastal Carolina defeats Duke, forces Monday rematch at Conway Regional

(CCU Photography)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - After getting a measure of revenge on Rider earlier in the day, the Coastal Carolina baseball team stayed hot and defeated Duke Sunday night, 8-6.

The Chanticleers’ victory forces a winner-take-all rematch, set for Monday at 6 p.m. at Spring Brooks Stadium.

Coastal got things going early with a Graham Brown grand slam in the bottom of the first inning, but the Blue Devils were able to take a one-run lead by the end of the second thanks to a pair of home runs from Alex Stone and Damon Lux.

Neither team would get on the board again until the fourth, when Coastal’s Ty Dooley scored off a throwing error and tied the game up again.

The Chants took the lead back with their final runs in the bottom of the seventh off an RBI triple from Caden Bodine and a two-run home run by Derek Bender that made it 8-5.

Duke got one more run off a solo home run from Stone in the top of the eighth, but Coastal was able to hang on to the lead.

Jacob Morrison got the start for Coastal on the mound but was pulled early in the second inning after giving up three hits. Bryce Shaffer went another six, giving up just three hits and striking out for batters while earning the win.

Teddy Sharkey closed things out for the Chants, striking out three in the final two innings to seal the win for Coastal.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

