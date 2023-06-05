CCU, Duke to go head-to-head in ‘winner-take-all’ rematch in Conway Regional

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have just one more game standing between them and a sport in the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals.

It’s been a rollercoaster weekend for the Chants in the Conway Regional.

CCU had a devastating loss on Friday against Rider University but then came back to win their next three games.

The Chants will have a “winner-take-all” rematch against Duke University on Monday night at Spring Brooks Stadium, after defeating the Blue Devils 8-6 on Sunday night.

Monday night’s game starts at 6 p.m.

Single-game (standing-room only) tickets are still available. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The winner of Monday’s game will head to Charlottesville, Va. where they will take on the University of Virginia in the Super Regionals.

