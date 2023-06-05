Submit a Tip
72-year-old Florence man dies after crash in Walmart parking lot, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in a Walmart parking lot Friday night according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 72-year-old Willie Williams was killed after driving at high speed through the parking lot of Walmart on Beltline Drive when his car crashed into a brick wall.

No other details regarding the crash were made available.

