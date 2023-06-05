Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

118-year-old time capsule found stashed inside fire department’s wall

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.
The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.(Marion County Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Firefighters with the Marion City Fire Department in Ohio recently discovered a small box, sealed shut at their station.

It turned out to be a time capsule from 1905.

Inside were several items connected to the city and the fire department at the time, including newspapers, a contract to build the station and a roster of city officials.

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.

They were trying to preserve it ahead of the building’s demolition.

The time capsule and items inside will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society until the new station is built.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Alexis Prue road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest
Fundraiser held to support Myrtle Beach mom’s road to recovery
HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire
HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
‘Perfect place at the perfect time’: Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Surfside Beach

Latest News

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel honors fallen tow operators
The woman was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the...
Woman in custody after refusing tuberculosis treatment for more than a year, police say
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California attorney general blames Florida for charter flight that took migrants to Sacramento