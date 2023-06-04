Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pride Myrtle Beach holds annual celebration picnic

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As Pride Month kicks off, organizations gathered tons of people from across the Grand Strand for a sense of belonging and inclusiveness.

The third-annual Pride Picnic is one of several events Pride Myrtle Beach hosts for the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the area.

Dozens gathered at Tidal Creek Brewhouse on Saturday for a day of festivities from live music, food, and community.

Funds raised during this year’s event go towards both youth and health programs including free HIV testing.

Partnering organizations like Lutheran Services Carolinas said the event is a way to show inclusiveness.

“It’s an indication, a true gathering of love,” said Robert Pierce, of Luthern Services Carolina. “Someboy’s got to bridge the gap in acknowledgment of the gap. Those younger than us that are coming up, they may not be aware...they may not be taught that every culture has access. We’re all human and we all belong.”

Organizers with Pride Myrtle Beach said the goal is to also raise funds to build a community center as a safe space within the next few years.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

