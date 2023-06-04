Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 killed in Darlington County shooting, deputies say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Sunday, according to authorities.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Mystic Pines Drive in Darlington just before 1 a.m.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
‘Perfect place at the perfect time’: Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Surfside Beach
Nicholes Leggett
Suspect wanted in Lumberton shooting arrested in Florence, extradited back to N.C.
A Myrtle Beach family is desperately trying to find out what led to the hit and run death of...
‘I don’t think my family will ever heal from this’: Myrtle Beach family demanding answers after deadly hit-and-run
SCHP: Driver killed in Florence County crash
Whataburger
Whataburger looks to open new restaurant in Anderson

Latest News

An investigation is underway after deputies say a teenager was shot Friday night in Georgetown...
Deputies investigating shooting in Georgetown Co.
1 hurt after shooting at Florence apartment complex, police say
Jail records show 32-year-old Jazzmen Lesston was charged with discharging a firearm into a...
Report: Sisters shoot at each other during argument
FBI increases reward for information connected to deaths of 3 Lumberton women