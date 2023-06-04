1 killed in Darlington County shooting, deputies say
Jun. 4, 2023
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Sunday, according to authorities.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Mystic Pines Drive in Darlington just before 1 a.m.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
