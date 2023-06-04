Moms Demand Action marks Gun Violence Awareness Day with rally in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group in the Grand Strand looked to bring awareness to gun violence in the area.

Moms Demand Action held a rally in Myrtle Beach with its “Wear Orange” event, after the city’s designated Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The group hopes for lawmakers to pass stronger gun laws and work closely to close loopholes that could jeopardize the safety of families.

The group also honored communities impacted directly by gun violence.

“We have been devastated with grief of losing our loved ones,” one speaker said. “And I have been to so many funerals with parents who have cried over their child. We also go to court with them to be a supporting arm when they’re standing there in the courtroom and seeing the accused that have taken their child’s life.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been just over 18,000 firearm-related deaths and 275 mass shootings across the country as of Sunday. Mass shootings are defined as a shooting in which at least four people are either killed or injured.

