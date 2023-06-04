Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl in the Grand Strand.

The Horry County Police Department said Yosselin Yojana Lemus was last seen at around 6 a.m. Friday at her home on Backwoods Road, located outside Myrtle Beach.

🚨MISSING PERSON - ENDANGERED🚨 HCPD is searching for Yosselin Yojana Lemus, 13, who was last seen Friday, June 2, 2023,... Posted by Horry County Police Department on Saturday, June 3, 2023

She’s described to be around 4′10″ and 154 pounds. The HCPD also said she’s considered to be endangered due to her age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.