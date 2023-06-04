Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old

Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Yosselin Yojana Lemus(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl in the Grand Strand.

The Horry County Police Department said Yosselin Yojana Lemus was last seen at around 6 a.m. Friday at her home on Backwoods Road, located outside Myrtle Beach.

🚨MISSING PERSON - ENDANGERED🚨 HCPD is searching for Yosselin Yojana Lemus, 13, who was last seen Friday, June 2, 2023,...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Saturday, June 3, 2023

She’s described to be around 4′10″ and 154 pounds. The HCPD also said she’s considered to be endangered due to her age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
‘Perfect place at the perfect time’: Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Surfside Beach
Nicholes Leggett
Suspect wanted in Lumberton shooting arrested in Florence, extradited back to N.C.
A Myrtle Beach family is desperately trying to find out what led to the hit and run death of...
‘I don’t think my family will ever heal from this’: Myrtle Beach family demanding answers after deadly hit-and-run
SCHP: Driver killed in Florence County crash
Whataburger
Whataburger looks to open new restaurant in Anderson

Latest News

Fundraiser being held to support Myrtle Beach mom’s road to recovery
Alexis Prue road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest
Fundraiser being held to support Myrtle Beach mom’s road to recovery
1 killed in Darlington County shooting, deputies say
HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire
HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire