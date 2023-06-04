HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a fire in the Longs area early Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Castlers Heights Road just before 6:30 a.m. Crews from the Calabash Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The person hurt was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. HCFR added that in total, five people were displaced due to the fire.

As of around 10 a.m., the fire was reported to be under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

