Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire

HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire
HCFR: 1 hurt, 5 displaced in Longs-area fire(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a fire in the Longs area early Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Castlers Heights Road just before 6:30 a.m. Crews from the Calabash Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The person hurt was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. HCFR added that in total, five people were displaced due to the fire.

As of around 10 a.m., the fire was reported to be under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
‘Perfect place at the perfect time’: Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Surfside Beach
Nicholes Leggett
Suspect wanted in Lumberton shooting arrested in Florence, extradited back to N.C.
A Myrtle Beach family is desperately trying to find out what led to the hit and run death of...
‘I don’t think my family will ever heal from this’: Myrtle Beach family demanding answers after deadly hit-and-run
SCHP: Driver killed in Florence County crash
Whataburger
Whataburger looks to open new restaurant in Anderson

Latest News

1 killed in Darlington County shooting, deputies say
Cloudy start to the day
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy morning leading to afternoon sunshine
An investigation is underway after deputies say a teenager was shot Friday night in Georgetown...
Deputies investigating shooting in Georgetown Co.
1 hurt after shooting at Florence apartment complex, police say