Fundraiser being held to support Myrtle Beach mom’s road to recovery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a second chance at life for a Myrtle Beach mother and wife of a former WMBF News employee who recently suffered a cardiac arrest.

Communities across the Grand Strand are coming together to support Alexis Prue’s journey to recovery.

What started out as the enjoyment of watching her favorite football team, spiraled into a journey fighting for her life five months ago.

“Talking about the journey that they’ve had, and how much progress Alexis has actually made throughout this. It’s incredible,” said Dan Brown, President of Operations at Brazen Roofing.

In January, Alexis Prue suffered cardiac arrest while in Jacksonville, Florida. She had just attended a Tennessee Titans game alongside her husband Andrew Prue, a former WMBF News employee and now current roofer.

Her heart stopped beating for 3 minutes, but emergency medical staff kept her alive.

“Life is so precious that you really never know if you’re going to get a second chance and Alexis got the second chance of life and I mean, it’s a miracle,” said Brown.

Prue was in a medically induced coma and spent 47 days in ICU.

Through determination, along with continuous prayer and community support, the Prue’s have returned home with their 18-month-old daughter, India, as the recovery continues.

The Peanut Warehouse is where Alexis and Andrew took hand in marriage, and now organizations will host a fundraiser at the venue hoping to help in any way they can.

“It’s taking full responsibility to see the outcome of the whole experience, make it positive and to reunite the whole roofing company, the roofing industry together with other roofers coming together to serve, I think it’s a blessing ‚and we can’t be more excited about it,” said Martin Pettigrew, CEO of Monarch Roofing.

“To be able to come together and see their reaction of that outpour of love and support and it kind of be like hey we’re here right that she’s able to that won’t be able to breathe but be able to stand up to be able to walk to be able to take a step like that’s a big deal,” said Brown.

Proceeds will go directly towards Prue’s medical expenses and long journey ahead to full recovery.

Organizers also said it’s a chance to give back in a big way.

“He really wants to do what’s right for the community, and this time I feel like it’s our turn as a community of Myrtle Beach to give back to him and his wife so we take full responsibility to help him and bringing the whole community together,” said Pettigrew.

The event will kick off at the Peanut Warehouse at 5 p.m. Sunday.

