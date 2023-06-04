Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina tops Rider, will face Duke in Conway Regional final

Coastal Carolina baseball
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s baseball team got a measure of revenge Sunday, taking down Rider to advance in the Conway Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Chanticleers’ 13-5 win came two days after Rider beat Coastal in the opening round of the tournament.

Much like in Saturday’s win over UNC Wilmington, Coastal’s offense got hot early with a five-run second inning highlighted by a three-run home run by Payton Eeles.

Eeles tacked on another RBI in the fourth before Caden Bodine continued his hot weekend with a two-run home run of his own later in the inning. The Chants added two more runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth.

After taking a perfect game into the seventh inning, Coastal pitcher Jack Billings ended his day giving up five hits and tallying four strikeouts. Davis Tyndall finished the game out after Rider put together a four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth.

Coastal will now face Duke at 6 p.m., with the Blue Devils needing to lose twice in order to be eliminated.

A second game, if necessary, will be played Monday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

