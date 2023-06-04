Clemson falls to Charlotte in NCAA regional elimination game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jack Dragum’s two-out single scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning in Charlotte’s 3-2 victory over No. 3 Clemson in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers, who improved to 2-1 in the regional, upped their record to 36-27, while the Tigers ended their season with a 44-19 record.

"Any time you're not the last team standing, you're going to have those scars that don't heal and those go back a long time."



Clemson head coach Erik Bakich talks about the woulda coulda shoulda of these losses. pic.twitter.com/gNxcezfCBe — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) June 4, 2023

Caden Grice lined a solo homer, his 18th of the year, in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, then Clemson doubled its lead in the second inning on Ty Olenchuk’s RBI grounder. The 49ers dented the scoreboard with a run in the third inning without the benefit of a hit. Will Butcher hit a solo homer, the 49ers’ first hit of the game, in the seventh inning to tie the score, then after a Tiger error, Dragum grounded a two-out single to score the go-ahead run in the frame.

Paxton Thompson (8-2) earned the win, while Rob Hughes (0-1) suffered the loss.

"It was an honor to be here. To see what Clemson is all about." Captain Riley Bertram says it was the elite players he had the chance to play with that became friendships.



Co-Captain Jackson Lindley calls it. Says @ClemsonBaseball will be a dynasty soon enough. pic.twitter.com/yvLegMljOP — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) June 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.