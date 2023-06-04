Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Clemson falls to Charlotte in NCAA regional elimination game

By Beth Hoole
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jack Dragum’s two-out single scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning in Charlotte’s 3-2 victory over No. 3 Clemson in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers, who improved to 2-1 in the regional, upped their record to 36-27, while the Tigers ended their season with a 44-19 record.

Caden Grice lined a solo homer, his 18th of the year, in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, then Clemson doubled its lead in the second inning on Ty Olenchuk’s RBI grounder. The 49ers dented the scoreboard with a run in the third inning without the benefit of a hit. Will Butcher hit a solo homer, the 49ers’ first hit of the game, in the seventh inning to tie the score, then after a Tiger error, Dragum grounded a two-out single to score the go-ahead run in the frame.

Paxton Thompson (8-2) earned the win, while Rob Hughes (0-1) suffered the loss.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

