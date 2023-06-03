Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Volunteers successfully rehome Surfside Beach’s second sea turtle nest of the season

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Volunteers from the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts Team (SCUTE) relocated Surfside Beach’s second turtle nest of the season.

Certified volunteers moved 121 turtle eggs to safety.

Turtle nest relocations are only performed when wildlife or beachgoers could potentially harm them.

“We can do all this protection, and if beachgoers aren’t doing their job, there’s just no point,” said Myrtle Beach State Park Ranger, Ann Wilson.

Sea turtles are currently a threatened species in South Carolina. If you see a sea turtle nest, do not touch it.

Report nests to your local beach patrol. Beach patrol will contact volunteers to tag the nest site with an orange sign, alerting people to stay clear of the area.

The eggs that were saved are not expected to hatch for nearly two more months.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Myrtle Beach family is desperately trying to find out what led to the hit and run death of...
‘I don’t think my family will ever heal from this’: Myrtle Beach family demanding answers after deadly hit-and-run
Jeffrey Judge
Man accused in wife’s Tennessee death arrested in Horry County
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
‘Perfect place at the perfect time’: Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Surfside Beach
Tropical Depression Two strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday afternoon and is now...
Tropical Storm Arlene forms in Gulf; expected to weaken Friday night
Bryan Snead
Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

Latest News

FBI increases reward for information connected to deaths of 3 Lumberton women
CCU hosts college baseball regional playoffs
Robeson County mother charged in 2-year-old daughter’s death
Myrtle Beach kicks off Pride Month celebration at Chapin Park
‘It’s the home of CCU’: City of Conway filled with Teal Pride during NCAA Conway Regional