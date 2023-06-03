Suspect wanted in Lumberton shooting arrested in Florence, extradited back to N.C.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police in Florence have arrested a suspect wanted in a deadly Lumberton shooting and the suspect has been extradited back to North Carolina.

The Lumberton Police Department said two people with gunshot wounds arrived separately at a hospital at around 3 a.m. on May 28. An officer was already at the hospital on another call and was able to get information, later learning that a third person was shot on Nevada Street.

Police then arrived at the scene and found a third victim, later identified as 43-year-old James Blount, Jr., who died at the scene.

On Friday, Florence Police Department took 43-year-old Nicholes Leggett into custody after he was discharged from the McLeod Regional Medical Center on warrants obtained by Lumberton police.

Leggett waived extradition and was taken back to North Carolina. He now faces multiple charges including 2 counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, 1 count of discharging a firearm in the city limits, 1 count of first-degree murder, and 1 count of attempted first-degree murder.

Leggett is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center where he has been denied bond for the first-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Yvette Pitts at (910) 671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.