SCHP: Driver killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in the Pee Dee early Saturday, according to authorities.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m. on U.S. 52 near W O Shay Road in Florence County.

Pye said the driver of a 2017 Kia sedan was heading south on the highway when they ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.