1 hurt after shooting at Florence apartment complex, police say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering and police are investigating after a shooting late Friday at a Pee Dee apartment complex.

Capt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department said the incident happened at around 10 p.m. at Sedgefield Apartments, located off Second Loop Road.

The person hurt was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Drulis said. The shooting is also believed to be an isolated incident.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

