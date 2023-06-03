Myrtle Beach kicks off third annual Pride Month celebration at Chapin Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the third year Grand Strand Pride is kicking off Pride Month at Chapin Park. Members said this is an important time for them to come together and be accepted for who they are.

Myrtle Beach City Council is also recognizing June as Pride Month.

Council said it encourages citizens to recognize, celebrate and accept the ongoing efforts and contributions of the LGBTQ plus community by building a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.

This also comes after City Council passed a Hate Crime resolution in February, encouraging state lawmakers to pass a statewide hate crime law to protect acts targeted against all races, cultures, religions, sexual orientations, and identities.

Even though the bill never made it to Henry McMaster’s desk members of the Myrtle Beach LGBTQ+ community say they will continue to protect their community members and oppose anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Grand Strand Pride member, Adam Hayes, says the tides have definitely changed course this year.

“It’s just a clear example that there’s more work to be done. We have not accomplished everything. There was always a consensus that after marriage equality was passed, that we’re good, we have everything, and that’s really not the case, obviously,” Hayes said.

Hayes says his organization will continue fighting for equal rights and treatment with every passing year.

He stated, “Any support to show Myrtle Beach, Horry County, and South Carolina, that we’re here and we’re proud, is the main priority for all of us.”

