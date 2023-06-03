Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: A perfect weekend to be outside!

By Matt Bullock
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It about time that we’ve had a dry weekend! Get outside and enjoy it y’all!

TODAY

We start the day with patchy fog, but that clear out after sunrise. The weather is going to be absolutely beautiful today. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs reaching near 80 degrees in the Grand Strand and upper 80s inland in the afternoon. Clouds will be increasing this evening from a weak cold front, however it won’t bring any rain.

TONIGHT

Thanks to that cold front, we’ll remain cloudy. This will help our temperatures stay warm tonight with lows dropping in the mid to upper 60s across our area tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW

For folks heading off to church, we’ll mostly cloudy skies to start off the day with temperatures in the 60s. Clouds are going to clear out by lunch time with more sunshine coming in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be a bit cooler with highs reaching in the mid 70s along the beaches and low 80s inland. Overall, still a great day to be outside!

Finally, a dry weekend!
Finally, a dry weekend!(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures are going to warm back up to normal next week with temperatures returning in 80s in the Grand Strand and even close to 90 degrees across the Pee Dee. Rain chances will be returning on Tuesday from a week cold front. Rain chances remain low for the next several days.

