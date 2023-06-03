Submit a Tip
Deputies investigating shooting in Georgetown Co.

An investigation is underway after deputies say a teenager was shot Friday night in Georgetown County.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after deputies say a teenager was shot Friday night in Georgetown County.

A 16-year-old boy was grazed in the arm by a bullet while walking along Cohen Drive in the Carvers Bay section of Georgetown County, according to sheriff spokesperson Jason Lesley.

The teenager was taken to Georgetown Tidelands Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

