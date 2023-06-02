SCHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two were injured in a late-night crash in Georgetown County Thursday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at South Carolina Highway 707 and Old Kings Highway, about 10 miles north of Pawleys Island.

According to SCHP, a 2017 Buick Lacross traveling east on Old Kings Highway failed to yield to a 2013 Lexus LX570 traveling north on SC 707.

SCHP says the two vehicles collided and the Lexus overturned.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the Buick, was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Two of the three occupants of the Lexus were also taken to the hospital for injuries, according to SCHP.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

