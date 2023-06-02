Report: Sisters shoot at each other during argument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An argument between two sisters led to guns being drawn and shots fired early Friday morning, authorities said.

Jazzmen Lesston, 32, was charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling and unlawful conduct toward a child, jail records show.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department heard gunshots around 12:45 a.m. Friday after returning from an unrelated call and saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, a police report states.

When officers were able to stop the vehicle, they saw gunfire damage on the rear of the vehicle, the report states.

Officers say no weapons were recovered from the car, but they did locate 31 grams of marijuana.

The report states dispatch had also received a call about vandalism by gunfire on Larry Street.

Investigators said Lesston and her sister got into an argument and Lesston fired multiple rounds at the home.

The report states Lesston’s sister then returned fire from the porch of the home at Lesston who was inside a vehicle.

The home was struck three times, the report states.

The report states five children between the ages of 9 and 17 were near the incident at the time.

Lesston was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

