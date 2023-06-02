‘Perfect place at the perfect time’: Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Surfside Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the second time in a month, a scratch-off lottery ticket has made a millionaire in the Grand Strand.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said Friday that the winner credited good luck and good timing to the win. The ticket was sold at the Circle K location at 501 Highway 17 North.

Lottery officials said the clerk handed the winner a pair of $20 tickets for the Fastest Road to $2,000,000 game, but only had enough cash to buy one. They won $20 on the first ticket and used that to buy the second ticket.

The second ticket turned out to be the big winner, yielding a $2 million grand prize. The lottery states the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,245,000. After the recent win, five more top prizes remain in the game.

“I was in the perfect place at the perfect time,” the winner told lottery officials. “I’m so thankful it happened.”

They also said they plan to invest their winnings.

Circle K also received a $20,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.