Parents, children enjoy new splash pad during ribbon-cutting at Futrell Park

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Just in time for summer, parents can entertain their children while cooling off at Futrell Park. The city of Myrtle Beach held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon for the park’s newest addition, the splash pad.

During the ceremony, the community, kids, and even police officers attended to play in the water and eat ice cream.

This new addition to the park has been highly anticipated by the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We just knew we wanted all these elements that belong to the park and to the community, we wanted all generations to come,” resident and Myrtle Beach Downton Alliance member Tonya Gore said. “We wanted it to be open for everyone to just enjoy the community space, and as you can see, that is what is happening now!”

According to the City of Myrtle Beach, the splash pad is a $750,000 investment for the park. However, they plan to continue to invest in the park with future projects; including expanding parking lots and adding restrooms.

Additionally, HTC plans to make Futrell Park the first park in Myrtle Beach to be completely Wi-Fi enabled and free for the public.

