Palmetto State Armory is now open for business in the Grand Strand

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Palmetto State Armory has focused on providing the best quality AR-15 parts and accessories for the best price possible.

Following year after year of exponential growth, Palmetto State Armory’s core principle remains the same, and their commitment to freedom before profit remains unwavering.

The idea is simple: SELL AS MANY GUNS TO AS MANY LAW-ABIDING AMERICANS AS POSSIBLE.

