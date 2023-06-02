North Carolina Zoo welcomes 3 sand cat kittens

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WMBF) - The North Carolina Zoo is welcoming in three brand-new additions to its desert habitat!

The zoo said Friday that three sand cat kittens were born on May 11 to first-time mom Sahara and their dad, Cosmo.

Officials said the kittens are so tiny that they can fit into the palm of your hand. However, experts say there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to sand cats.

“Though they appear adorable with big ears, eyes, and petite frame, looks can be deceiving. Zookeepers are quick to tell you they are wild, ferocious animals that should never be kept as pets,” the North Carolina Zoo wrote in a statement. “These small and mighty hunters kill venomous snakes in the desert. They are the only cats to live exclusively in desert environments.

The kittens are also just learning to walk and explore their surroundings. Sahara is also said to be doing well after giving birth.

Cosmo and Sahara were paired as a part of the Sand Cat Species Survival Plan and The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The zoo also said public polls to help name the triplets will be released at a later date.

It’s also marked the third birth at the zoo in a month, with a giraffe and chimpanzee also being born in May.

