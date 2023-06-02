Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

N.C. school bus involved in minor crash with 13 students on board

(MGN image)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Scotland County Schools said one of its buses was involved in a crash on Friday morning.

The district said just before 8 a.m., Bus 18 was on Highland Road near the McGirt’s Bridge Road intersection.

A car pulling away from a stop sign on McGirt’s Bridge Road hit the rear corner of the bus, the district said.

Scotland County Schools said 13 students from Wagram Elementary and Spring Hill Middle schools were on board the bus, along with a driver and bus monitor.

Everyone on board the bus was checked by EMS and no injuries were reported.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Judge
Man accused in wife’s Tennessee death arrested in Horry County
A Myrtle Beach family is desperately trying to find out what led to the hit and run death of...
‘I don’t think my family will ever heal from this’: Myrtle Beach family demanding answers after deadly hit-and-run
Bryan Snead
Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines says ‘third party’ technical issues resolved after causing delays at MYR, nationwide
Jamie Michael Rourk
Georgetown police: Pair charged with storage unit burglaries

Latest News

CCU hosts college baseball regional playoffs
Litter of 3 sand cat kittens with light tan and black striped fur, cuddled together on a...
North Carolina Zoo welcomes 3 sand cat kittens
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
‘Perfect place at the perfect time’: Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Surfside Beach
Left to right: Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones, Megan Oxendine (Source: Lumberton Police...
FBI increases reward for information connected to deaths of 3 Lumberton women