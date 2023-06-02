N.C. school bus involved in minor crash with 13 students on board

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Scotland County Schools said one of its buses was involved in a crash on Friday morning.

The district said just before 8 a.m., Bus 18 was on Highland Road near the McGirt’s Bridge Road intersection.

A car pulling away from a stop sign on McGirt’s Bridge Road hit the rear corner of the bus, the district said.

Scotland County Schools said 13 students from Wagram Elementary and Spring Hill Middle schools were on board the bus, along with a driver and bus monitor.

Everyone on board the bus was checked by EMS and no injuries were reported.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

