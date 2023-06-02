Submit a Tip
It’s time for the 2023 Summer Kickoff Bash at Kingston Resorts

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Guests of Kingston Resorts can join in celebrating the start of summer with a fun-filled weekend at Currents Seaside Entertainment with our 2023 Summer Kickoff Bash!

Start the weekend off with a private dinner event in Seaside Vista at Black Drum Brewing with your favorite artist/songwriters, and then dance poolside with an oceanfront concert featuring Lauren Alaina and Jameson Rodgers on Saturday!

Learn more and buy your room and tickets here!

