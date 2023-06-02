Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It’s the home of CCU’: City of Conway filled with Teal Pride during NCAA Conway Regional

The city of Conway is buzzing with excitement as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers set their...
The city of Conway is buzzing with excitement as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers set their sights on Omaha.(Source: WMBF News)
By Ian Klein
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway is buzzing with excitement as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers set their sights on Omaha.

Coastal Carolina University is hosting Duke University, University of North Carolina Wilmington and Rider University this for the Conway Regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The first games kicked off on Friday and had downtown Conway filled with fans.

RELATED COVERAGE | CCU releases Conway Regional schedule, matchups in NCAA Baseball Tournament

Conway City Councilman William Goldfinch said the city and university have been working together to build a relationship for the past several years.

During that time, CCU flags have been put up on lightpoles, CCU logos have been spraypainted on the sidewalks and of course Teal Alley was created by CCU students.

“It’s been a long journey to get people to realize that CCU is in Conway not Myrtle Beach. We love Myrtle Beach, but at the end of the day, Coastal Carolina University is in the city of Conway and it’s the home of CCU,” Goldfinch said.

Goldfinch said that hosting the regional games is huge not only for the university but for the entire city of Conway. It has introduced more people to the city and helps businesses grow.

“It’s been a blessing to have the school and see their success right in our backyard,” Goldfinch said.

Having the Conway Regional has been great for hometown fans like Evan Hale.

Hale grew up in Horry County and has seen Chants baseball go from being a team at a small town school to the 2016 National Champions.

He said he’s been to most of the home games this season and believes the Chants have what it takes to make another run to Omaha.

“They have so much potential… The bats have been smoking hot,” Hale said. “Even Coach Gilmore said he thinks there’s more talent on this team than in the 2016 team so I’m really excited about that.”

For the Chants first game against Rider University, the first 2,500 fans received a t-shirt that states “CCU in Conway” to show both CCU and Conway pride.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Myrtle Beach family is desperately trying to find out what led to the hit and run death of...
‘I don’t think my family will ever heal from this’: Myrtle Beach family demanding answers after deadly hit-and-run
Jeffrey Judge
Man accused in wife’s Tennessee death arrested in Horry County
Bryan Snead
Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines says ‘third party’ technical issues resolved after causing delays at MYR, nationwide
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions

Latest News

CCU hosts college baseball regional playoffs
CCU hosts regional playoff for the fifth time in program history.
‘We want to see everyone out there’: Conway Regional kicks off Friday
Gary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina's head baseball coach, made a statement on Thursday explaining...
Gary Gilmore on decision to retire: ‘Blessed to have spent a career at Coastal Carolina’
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the...
SEC to play 8-game conference football schedule in 2024; long-term model still TBD