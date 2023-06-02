‘I don’t think my family will ever heal from this’: Myrtle Beach family demanding answers after deadly hit-and-run

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Maria Hoyte and Patricia Green have experienced a broad spectrum of emotions in the last two weeks.

On May 18, Green heard the sounds of someone screaming for help outside her home along Stalvey Avenue in Myrtle Beach. It was her 30-year-old son, and Hoyte’s ex-fiancé, Nelson Green Jr.

Nelson told his mom he had been hit by a car.

The Horry County Coroner confirmed Nelson was hit at 1 a.m. on May 18 and died 5 hours later from his injuries at the hospital.

“You don’t expect that call. We’re so young. And to be 27, planning a funeral, was a surreal moment,” Hoyte said.

Documents WMBF Investigates obtained through a Freedom of Information Act state Myrtle Beach Police officers were dispatched to the area of Stalvey Avenue and Jennings Street for a welfare check on a male lying in the roadway who was discovered to have severe injuries.

The report continued saying upon further investigation it was determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle.

Myrtle Beach Police confirmed an active investigation, but cannot share details regarding Nelson’s case.

